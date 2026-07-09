AACSB extends accreditation for La Salle University’s School of Business 

La Salle University’s School of Business is among 38 institutions to have their Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB) accreditation extended this year.

As the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools, AACSB accreditation is considered the highest standard of excellence in business education. It is an achievement held by only 6 percent of institutions offering business degrees worldwide.

Currently, AACSB has 1,085 accredited institutions offering business degrees in 71 countries and territories, and 195 institutions with AACSB accreditation specifically for their accounting programs.

Receiving the reaccreditation confirms the School of Business’ ability to offer a high-quality business education for its students.

“AACSB congratulates each institution on their achievement,” said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB, in a news release. “Every AACSB-accredited school has demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning. The intense peer-review process exemplifies their commitment to quality business education.”

The AACSB accreditation process is rigorous. It includes an in-depth assessment of internal activities, mentorship with an AACSB advisor, and a peer-reviewed evaluation. Throughout the process, schools are tasked with developing and implementing a plan to achieve their institution’s mission aligned with AACSB’s accreditation standards. The accrediting body’s standards evaluate excellence in various areas including strategic management and innovation, research, teaching and learning, and societal impact.

“This continued accreditation validates the strength of our faculty, the rigor of our curriculum, and our unwavering commitment to student success. We appreciate this recognition of our efforts to provide a high-quality education for students looking to pursue a career in business,” said Michael Moll, MBA, associate dean of the School of Business.

Established in 1955, La Salle University’s School of Business provides a dynamic, student-centered education delivered through in-person, online, and hybrid formats. Grounded in a commitment to do purposeful business, the school prepares graduates to lead with integrity, analytical insight, and social responsibility.

The school offers unique four-year BS/MBA pathways across multiple disciplines, enabling students to complete both their bachelor and graduate degrees in four years. Students can engage in a range of experiential learning opportunities through the Center for Sales Excellence, Center for Entrepreneurship, Digital Explorers’ Lab, and the John T., ’66, and Maureen A. Fries Trading Room.

Undergraduate students can also participate in the Business Scholars Co-op Program, which provides two professional work experiences while simultaneously working toward degree completion.

Additional undergraduate and graduate programs include business analytics, finance, health systems management, sport management, applied artificial intelligence, and marketing.

La Salle has received multiple positive accreditation actions this year. In May, the University’s accreditation was reaffirmed by The Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE). Additionally, the Marriage and Family Therapy (MFT) Program within the School of Arts and Sciences was also fully re-accredited this year by the Commission on Accreditation for Marriage and Family Therapy Education (COAMFTE).