La Salle University’s accreditation reaffirmed by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education 

La Salle University’s accreditation was reaffirmed by The Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

This action acknowledged that the University is now in compliance with all standards of accreditation.

“I am grateful for the Middle States Commission and its leadership team in officially reaffirming our accreditation,” said President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D. “This decision not just reaffirms our accreditation but also reaffirms the tremendous, real, and transformative progress that we have made as an institution over these past few years.”

The news comes at a time when La Salle has been experiencing a period of positive momentum, marked by recent historic highs in applications for admissions, enrollment, on campus student residents, and philanthropic giving.

The University’s enrollment has seen steady growth over the last few years. In 2024, the University saw a 23% increase over the previous year. Then, the 2025 class made waves becoming the largest group of first-time, full-time students since 2019.

As La Salle looks ahead to welcoming the 2026 class, the University is on pace to see a cohort of similar size.

This increased enrollment has been coupled with a nearly 40 percent increase in average net tuition revenue during this same period.

The recent enrollment success was recognized by the Chronicle of Higher Education in a Dec. 2025 article, titled The Comeback College, highlighting the work that is being done to create results.

The institution’s fundraising efforts are also contributing to its turnaround success.

On April 28, the University’s 13th Annual Day of Giving raised over $2 million with gifts from more than 1,250 donors. This was a record-breaking fundraising day for La Salle and was the sixth-consecutive year that the philanthropic threshold of $1 million was raised in a single day of giving.

Additional major gifts were also received throughout the 2026 fiscal year, including the Chair of the La Salle University Board of Trustees Pauline Scalvino, ’87, making a gift of $1 million to assist high-achieving Explorers through the Scalvino Family Student Success Initiative, and Jim Lynch, HON ’10, ‘71, and Kathleen (Kathy) Gordon Lynch, ‘77, making a gift of $2 million to continue their support of the Lynch Gordon Family Scholars program and the creation of a new Health and Wellness Center.

The University continues to find community partners from throughout the region, including with Univest Financial Corporation who has been named the Official Banking Partner of the University and secured naming rights for the primary athletics facility on campus. Now known as the Univest Financial Fieldhouse, it is home to the John E. Glaser Arena and the Tom Gola Plaza.

In May, the University announced a partnership with Bucks County Community College to allow for an easy transfer pathway for students between the two institutions. This is alongside the various partner high schools La Salle works with to open doors to admission.

La Salle’s academic offerings also continue to evolve to meet the needs of today’s workforce. The University announced the launch of Biotech Innovation and Enterprise, and Cosmetic Chemistry bachelor’s degree programs, and a Computer Science Associates Degree Program which will join the Miguel Campos School.

All of this reinforces why the institution is consistently ranked highly among its peers. La Salle appeared on the U.S. News and World Report 2026 Best Colleges for the fourth year in a row. And it took home the gold for the third year in a row in The Philadelphia Inquirer Philly Favorites competition in the colleges and universities category.

“I could not be more proud of the La Salle leadership team and its faculty and staff for their commitment to this institution, their unwavering commitment to excellence, and the foundation that they have built for the long-term health and well-being of La Salle,” said Pauline Scalvino, ‘87, chair of the La Salle University Board of Trustees. “I also want to personally acknowledge President Allen for never wavering and always pushing La Salle towards greater excellence.”

The reaffirmed accreditation shows the strength of the University’s work thus far, and most importantly, that its mission will carry on for its students, Christian Brothers, faculty, staff, and community for years to come.