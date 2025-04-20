Back-to-Back Gold Medal Wins in Philly Favorites Competition

La Salle University once again stands out among its peers with the results of the 2025 Philadelphia Inquirer Philly Favorites competition announced on April 20.

“It is truly an honor to see our Explorer community—and so many others—rally behind La Salle once again,” said President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D. “This recognition continues to reflect the meaningful difference a La Salle education makes for our students. With rigorous academics and a vibrant campus life, we prepare students to thrive in their careers and beyond. At La Salle, being ‘known for more’ isn’t just a motto—it’s a lived experience.”

This back-to-back gold medal recognition, following the 2024 win, is one of the many accolades La Salle has received in recent years, including three top honors in Metro Philly’s Best of 2024.

The recognition of the value of that La Salle education, is felt in the rankings, awards, and results earned throughout the year.

New data from the Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce released in March 2025 ranks La Salle fifth among private non-profit universities in Pennsylvania for 10-year post-graduate earning outcomes. Additionally, La Salle was placed in the top 10% among public and private national institutions for 10-year post-graduate earning outcomes.

That ranking is not alone. A La Salle education is seen by other leading publications and organizations for its exceptional education, return on investment, and social mobility, including:

Top 15% for salary earnings nationally Payscale (2024)

Top 20% for Best Universities for a Bachelor’s Degree Payscale (2024)

Top 25% for Social Mobility U.S. News & World Report (2025)

4 stars Best Colleges in America Money Magazine (2024)

Graduates from La Salle’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences boast impressive NCLEX pass rates that are among the very best in the nation.

And most recently, U.S. News & World Report announced that La Salle’s School of Business is ranked in the top 100 nationally for best business schools with in-person, full-time MBA programs. Only the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania, which took the top spot, was the other Philadelphia business school to appear in the top 100.