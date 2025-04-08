La Salle University expands Computer Science programs with new degrees in AI and cybersecurity

La Salle University announced the launch of two cutting-edge degree programs: a Master of Science in artificial intelligence and a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity. These programs are designed to equip students with the advanced knowledge and technical skills necessary to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“At La Salle, we recognize the transformative power of technology and the need for experts who can harness its potential responsibly,” Interim Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences Frank Mosca, Ph.D., said “Our new programs in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity not only equip students with technical excellence but also instill ethical decision-making and critical thinking skills that are essential in today’s world.”

Artificial Intelligence (M.S.) – Shaping the future of technology

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing industries worldwide, from healthcare and finance to transportation and entertainment. La Salle’s M.S. in artificial intelligence provides a comprehensive exploration of AI concepts, methodologies, tools, and applications. Students will develop expertise in machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, and data analytics, preparing them for dynamic careers at the forefront of innovation.

Yang Wang, Ph.D.

The program emphasizes problem-solving and ethical considerations, empowering students to create AI-driven solutions that enhance quality of life and drive positive societal change. By mastering AI architectures and algorithms, graduates will be well-positioned for roles in diverse industries where AI is reshaping the way we work and live.

“Different from scattered online resources, our master’s program provides a well-structured curriculum that ensures students gain a strong foundation as well as a well-rounded understanding in key AI areas like machine learning, deep learning, large language models, and AI ethics,” Associate Professor Yang Wang, Ph.D., said. “We emphasize practical experience through hands-on class projects and labs, which prepare students job-ready in solving real-world problems with AI.

Cybersecurity (B.S.) – Defending the digital world

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, the demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals continues to rise. La Salle’s B.S. in cybersecurity equips students with essential competencies in network security, cryptography, ethical hacking, and risk management. This degree prepares graduates to safeguard sensitive data and infrastructure against cyberattacks, making them invaluable assets in both the public and private sectors.

Timothy Highley, Jr., Ph.D.

Students will gain hands-on experience designing security frameworks, identifying vulnerabilities, and mitigating risks. The interdisciplinary curriculum integrates elements of computer science, information technology, and mathematics, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared to tackle the challenges of an increasingly interconnected world.

“Students who are drawn to the high-stakes battles of the digital age should consider this major,” Timothy L. Highley, Jr., Ph.D., chair of the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, said. “Cybersecurity requires a deep understanding of the hardware, software, and networks of a computer system along with a strong foundation in math—and that’s exactly what we teach. Cybersecurity brings together key security concepts from computer science, information technology, and mathematics—carefully selected to develop the specific expertise needed to defend systems and navigate the digital world.”

Meeting industry demand and career opportunities

The launch of these programs reflects La Salle’s commitment to preparing students for high-impact careers in fields that are critical to the modern workforce. With AI and cybersecurity professionals in unprecedented demand, graduates of these programs will enter job markets filled with opportunities for innovation, leadership, and meaningful contributions to society.

Enroll today to shape the future

Students passionate about technology, problem-solving, and innovation are encouraged to apply to these forward-thinking programs. Whether aspiring to develop groundbreaking AI applications or defend against digital threats, La Salle provides the education and resources needed for career success.

