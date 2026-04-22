La Salle University receives $500K for Student Success Center and student scholarships  

La Salle University recently received a gift of $500,000 from a generous donor who wishes to remain anonymous.

This gift will fund the creation of the Student Success Center in the Connelly Library as well as provide student scholarships.

The Student Success Center will enhance student learning and academic achievement by creating one collective space for the University’s student success functions—including success coaching and academic advising, tutoring, writing support, and supplemental instruction—within a modernized and accessible space in the Connelly Library.

The Center for Academic Achievement, which manages the University’s academic support services and is currently dispersed throughout campus, will now have a centralized and fully functional location. Students will be able to find resources all within the Connelly Library, a space that is conducive to studying and completing coursework.

These offerings not only provide students with resources, but can help advance their academic performance, retention, and graduation.

By reducing barriers for students who need help in their academic work, the Center can enhance collaboration among students, tutors, and academic coaches while fostering a student-centered culture that is aligned with La Salle’s supportive and collaborative mission.

“Student success doesn’t happen by chance. It happens because people believe in our students and they choose to invest in them. It is true—behind every student success is someone who believed in them. I am so grateful for the belief of this alumnus in our students,” said President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D.

A portion of the donor’s $500,000 gift will also fund student scholarships to create additional pathways for receiving a La Salle education.

The donor, an alumnus, has previously made a meaningful impact on La Salle and its students through giving.

“We are incredibly grateful to this alumnus who also sees the value in providing La Salle students with the tools they need to succeed,” said Vice President for University Advancement Freddie Pettit. “Our students receive a rigorous, hands-on education and that also means providing them with resources they need to strengthen their learning experience. This donor’s philanthropy will not only open doors for students but make them feel uplifted through the University’s focus on community, collaboration, and support.”