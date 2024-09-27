La Salle welcomes largest new undergraduate class in four years

La Salle University welcomed its largest class of new undergraduate students in four years to start the 2024-25 school year. The 600-plus new and transfer students represented a 23% increase over the previous year.

“I am thrilled to see so many new faces at 20th and Olney,” President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said. “The growth is directly attributable to the outcomes-based education that La Salle provides that leads to rewarding careers.”

The University continues to be recognized as a top performer in the 2025 Best Colleges rankings published by U.S. News & World Report, ranking La Salle in the top 55% of national universities and the top 25% for social mobility.