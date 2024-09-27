La Salle welcomes largest new undergraduate class in four years

September 27, 2024

The 600-plus new and transfer students represent a 23% increase over the previous year.

Class of 2028

La Salle University welcomed its largest class of new undergraduate students in four years to start the 2024-25 school year. The 600-plus new and transfer students represented a 23% increase over the previous year.

“I am thrilled to see so many new faces at 20th and Olney,” President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said. “The growth is directly attributable to the outcomes-based education that La Salle provides that leads to rewarding careers.”

The University continues to be recognized as a top performer in the 2025 Best Colleges rankings published by U.S. News & World Report, ranking La Salle in the top 55% of national universities and the top 25% for social mobility.

Other leading publications such as Money, Forbes, Washington Monthly, Niche, and Payscale, have all recognized La Salle for its return on investment, graduate earning potential, and value.

This year’s incoming class included a 10% increase in new international students and a 100% increase in new transfer students.

With the influx of overall new students, students living in campus housing, and a first-year retention rate increase for the third-consecutive year, the La Salle campus is buzzing with activity.

“When I walk around campus, I can see and feel the energy and excitement,” Allen remarked. “I am looking forward to a successful year as we continue to build on our momentum and welcome future Explorers to join our La Salle family. They are invited to see for themselves what makes this intimate campus in Philadelphia a special place.”

Those looking to start their journey at La Salle can register to attend an Open House on Oct. 6 and Oct 12.