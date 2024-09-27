La Salle welcomes largest new undergraduate class in four years

Other leading publications such as Money, Forbes, Washington Monthly, Niche, and Payscale, have all recognized La Salle for its return on investment, graduate earning potential, and value.
This year’s incoming class included a 10% increase in new international students and a 100% increase in new transfer students.
With the influx of overall new students, students living in campus housing, and a first-year retention rate increase for the third-consecutive year, the La Salle campus is buzzing with activity.
“When I walk around campus, I can see and feel the energy and excitement,” Allen remarked. “I am looking forward to a successful year as we continue to build on our momentum and welcome future Explorers to join our La Salle family. They are invited to see for themselves what makes this intimate campus in Philadelphia a special place.”
Those looking to start their journey at La Salle can register to attend an Open House on Oct. 6 and Oct 12.