La Salle’s annual Homecoming and Family Weekend brings sunshine and smiles 

A crisp and sunny November weekend provided a welcome backdrop for La Salle University’s Homecoming & Family Weekend.

Held from Nov. 10-12, Homecoming and Family Weekend 2023 brought around 1,500 alumni, students, families, and friends to La Salle’s campus across three days of events, reunions, and athletics. A highlight of the annual event was Saturday’s celebration and a return to the format of Homecomings of the past with festivities held on the tennis courts.

Food trucks lined the walkway beside the tennis courts where student organizations met with attendees alongside a kid-friendly area with inflatable bounce houses and games. The tent next door provided a warm space for relaxation, a DJ, and a premiere performance by the University’s Excellence Dance and Modeling Team.

Attendees could also visit the Connelly Library for special exhibitions. The Early 1970s: Life at La Salle and Beyond, included La Salle yearbooks and ephemera from the early 1970s, as well as items from the University’s Vietnam War collection, and a rare religious books display.

A basketball doubleheader on Saturday in TruMark Financial Center gave fans a double win. The women’s basketball team took home a victory against American University, 62-53, followed by a thrilling 79-74 win by the men’s team over Northeastern University.

Homecoming and Family Weekend also included the Class of 1973 50th Reunion and Alumni Association Awards on Friday, Nov. 10. Meg Kane, ’03, president and CEO of Signature 57, a strategic communications firm, received this year’s John J. Finley, ’24, Award. Savage Sisters Recovery, a nonprofit focused on fighting addiction, received the Signum Fidei Medal. A Beer Garden and Bonfire event on Thursday provided an unofficial kick off to the weekend. Sunday’s Family Mass closed out the festivities.

Check out more snapshots from the weekend in the Homecoming and Family Weekend gallery.

—Meg Ryan