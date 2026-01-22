TRIUMPH Charitable Foundation grant to support STEM students at La Salle University  

A grant from the TRIUMPH Charitable Foundation is creating the opportunity for faculty in La Salle University’s School of Arts and Sciences to build a support system for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) students.

The project, titled Fostering STEM Education Through Peer Support, Scholarship, Research Showcase, and Career Development, will be used to fund three main pillars: undergraduate STEM peer tutoring, graduate STEM scholarships, and La Salle STEM Day, a new event that will help with career preparation and allow students to showcase their research.

Within those pillars, the grant funds will support things such as hiring and training STEM major students to provide academic support and awarding scholarships for excellence in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and computer information science.

The main aim of the grant-funded project is to create an “ecosystem” of support for STEM students.

This will be done by improving retention through peer tutoring, promoting academic excellence through scholarship rewards, and boosting professional confidence with career workshops and showcases, all of which will help promote a sense of belonging and integration within the La Salle STEM community.

The project will be led by faculty members Yang Wang, Ph.D., associate professor and graduate director for M.S. programs in AI, Cybersecurity, and Computer Information Science, Timothy Highley Jr., Ph.D., associate professor and chair of the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, Zeb Kramer, Ph.D., associate professor and chair of the Department of Natural Sciences, and supported by Ian Eichen, director of corporate and foundation grants, and Frank Mosca, Ph.D., Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences.

Wang noted that higher educators face challenges in not only enrolling students in STEM programs but also providing the support systems that diverse student bodies need to succeed.

La Salle is succeeding at this, currently supporting over 300 STEM majors and making consistent investments in high-demand areas, such as the introduction of the undergraduate major in Cybersecurity and the graduate Artificial Intelligence program, to meet the increasing demand for specialized expertise.

“We have seen a steady increase of interest in our AI program. This grant-funded scholarship will not only enhance the program’s visibility and sustainable growth but also encourage our students to reach new heights of academic excellence,” Wang said, demonstrating just one way that the grant will help STEM students and programs at La Salle.

The grant project is a strategic pilot for the School of Arts and Sciences, with the goal of establishing a proven model that can be used for long-term growth.

“This grant reflects faculty leadership focused on practical student success levers like peer tutoring, scholarships, and career preparation,” Mosca said. “It’s a strong starting point that can grow into a larger program as we demonstrate impact.”

The TRIUMPH Charitable Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 2008 that provides funding for organizations that advance the world’s safety and prosperity. Their grants focus on three key areas, one of which is advancing STEM focused education and building the next generation of engineers and innovators.

–Naomi Thomas