11th annual Day of Giving breaks records with over $1.4 million raised

The La Salle community came together on the 11th annual Day of Giving to help students be known for more.

La Salle’s 11th annual Day of Giving, held Wednesday, April 10, raised a record-breaking $1.4 million through more than 1,700 gifts from generous donors. This marked the fourth-consecutive year in which La Salle’s Day of Giving surpassed the philanthropic threshold of $1 million.

Day of Giving or “DoG” is a daylong philanthropic event calling on the wider La Salle community to contribute toward a brighter future for the University. It provides a yearly opportunity for students, faculty, staff, alumni, Christian Brothers, and friends of the University to make a gift and impact the future of current and future Explorers.

“What a fantastic day. Seeing so many members of the La Salle University community come together to impact our students by supporting the 11th annual Day of Giving was exciting and inspiring,” Freddie Pettit, vice president for university advancement, said. “The generosity of alumni, Christian Brothers, students, faculty, staff, and friends is powerful evidence of the positive momentum that La Salle is experiencing at this moment in time. Philanthropy is key to a robust student experience and a vibrant future for the University, and the terrific energy and generous support expressed through the 2024 Day of Giving helps to ensure bright days ahead.”

Campus was abuzz throughout the day as students participated in various activities including a scavenger hunt that resulted in a donation made in the name of the student who found the hidden item, friendship bracelet making, lawn games, free food (including hot “DoGs”), and a pickleball tournament. For a $20.24 donation, students received a special giving cord to wear during Commencement ceremonies.

As the day coincided with Mission and Heritage Week, a celebration of Lasallian values, the University joined together for a community dinner in the evening that also included the announcement of the Distinguished Lasallian Educator Awards honoring Candace Robertson-James, DrPH, MPH, assistant professor and director of the Master of Public Health Program, and Joanne Woods, M.A. ’14, director of the Bilingual Undergraduate Students for Collegiate Advancement (BUSCA) Program.

Since its inception a decade ago Day of Giving has raised more than $6.5 million in support of La Salle.