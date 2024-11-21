La Salle takes three top prizes in Metro Philly’s Best of 2024

La Salle University was voted the best of Philadelphia in not one, not two, but three categories in the Metro Philly’s Best 2024 in Education. A vital part of the fabric of Philadelphia, La Salle won the top spots for Best University, Best Sports Program, and Best President.

These accolades come on the heels of La Salle also being named the 2024 Gold winner in The Philadelphia Inquirer Philly Favorites competition, education category, in April.

“It is an honor to see the Philadelphia-area community recognize the impact a La Salle education and experience has on so many students and graduates, as well as on the region itself,” President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said. “Our rigorous academics and engaging campus life focus on the student experience and prepare them to enter the workforce equipped with the tools they need to succeed. At La Salle, we understand what it means to “be known for more.”

He added, “Personally, I am humbled to be named best in the president category, and I share this honor with our dedicated faculty, staff, students, alumni, donors, and many community partners who work diligently every day to make the La Salle experience a transformational one.”

A La Salle education has been recognized by leading publications and organizations for its exceptional education, return on investment, and social mobility, including:

Top 15% for salary earnings nationally Payscale (2024)

Top 20% for Best Universities for a Bachelor’s Degree Payscale (2024)

Top 25% for Social Mobility U.S. News & World Report (2025)

4 stars Best Colleges in America Money Magazine (2024)

In 2024-25, the University welcomed its largest incoming class of first-year and transfer students in four years and continues to demonstrate proven outcomes, such as the 92.4% first-time NCLEX pass rates for graduates of the nursing program.