U.S. News recognizes online MBA program at La Salle’s School of Business

U.S. News & World Report recognized the online MBA program at La Salle University’s School of Business in its most-recent rankings of online programs.

According to U.S. News’ 2021 Best Online Programs report, La Salle’s online MBA program climbed the national rankings list. This improvement comes on the heels of a September report from U.S. News, which ranked La Salle’s School of Business as one of the nation’s best providers of undergraduate business education.

“Our online MBA program’s accelerated eight-week terms offer busy professionals a relevant curriculum that is delivered in a flexible format. We designed the program as a path for working professionals to either advance in their current careers or to retool and make a career shift,” said MarySheila E. McDonald, J.D., dean of La Salle’s School of Business. “Our guiding principle is that all knowledge is practical and empowering, and rankings from U.S. News and other outside entities validate that we are not only meeting our goals, but also our students’ needs.”

La Salle’s School of Business also offers a part-time hybrid MBA, melding online and in-person classes for working professionals; a one-year MBA, an accelerated program targeting both recent graduates and those seeking career pivots; and a flagship full-time MBA program.

Established in 1955, La Salle’s School of Business delivers an innovative education that prepares its students to do purposeful business. Accredited by AACSB International, a distinction held by less than five percent of the world’s business schools, the La Salle School of Business is home to the only accredited sales training center of its kind in Philadelphia, as well as a four-year BS/MBA program in accounting that prepares students to sit for the CPA exam.

These recent rankings of the School of Business follow a trend for La Salle University, which continues to earn recognition as a top provider of undergraduate education that leads to transformational professional outcomes.

In the fall, U.S. News ranked La Salle highly for value and social mobility, placing the university among the best colleges and universities in the north region. Nationally, La Salle is considered a leader in return on investment. Georgetown University’s Center for Education and the Workforce ranked La Salle among the top-4 percent nationally in 10-year earnings, top-10 percent in the U.S. for mid- and late-career earning potential of its graduates, and top-15 nationally for lowest debt total among its alumni.

