La Salle University is thriving in today’s higher education climate

November 19, 2024

Good things are happening at 20th and Olney as La Salle continues to be known for its transformative liberal arts education.

La Salle Campus Aerial Image

Campus Excitement
At this year’s Homecoming, alumni and friends experienced the new, sold-out John Glaser Arena, home to Explorer basketball. Fully funded by philanthropy, this renovated bowl-style arena offers a modern experience with a luxury suite, enhanced student section, and amenities for students, families, and fans.

Fundraising Achievements
In the past four years, La Salle has raised nearly $45M, including a record $ 17M in 2023. Last year’s Day of Giving brought in $1.4M in 24 hours, the highest in its 11-year history. Donors see La Salle as a winning investment.

The Future Looks Bright
La Salle is a thriving institution on the move with projected increases in enrollment growth, new academic programs, new Division I athletic teams, and significant philanthropic commitments for fall 2025 and beyond.

It’s a great time to be an Explorer!

Known for Success

A La Salle education is known for being one of the best in the country — but don’t just take our word for it. We think the stats speak for themselves.

TOP 7%

Nationally in ROI 40 years after graduation
Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (2022)

 

4 STARS

Best colleges in America

Money Magazine (2023 and 2024)

TOP 25%

Social mobility (2025)
U.S. News and World Report

TOP 15%

Salary earnings nationally
Payscale (2024)