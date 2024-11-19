La Salle University is thriving in today’s higher education climate

Campus Excitement

At this year’s Homecoming, alumni and friends experienced the new, sold-out John Glaser Arena, home to Explorer basketball. Fully funded by philanthropy, this renovated bowl-style arena offers a modern experience with a luxury suite, enhanced student section, and amenities for students, families, and fans.

Fundraising Achievements

In the past four years, La Salle has raised nearly $45M, including a record $ 17M in 2023. Last year’s Day of Giving brought in $1.4M in 24 hours, the highest in its 11-year history. Donors see La Salle as a winning investment.

The Future Looks Bright

La Salle is a thriving institution on the move with projected increases in enrollment growth, new academic programs, new Division I athletic teams, and significant philanthropic commitments for fall 2025 and beyond.

It’s a great time to be an Explorer!