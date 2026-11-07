La Salle University Launches $125 Million Comprehensive Capital Campaign: “More Than Imagined: The Campaign for La Salle University”

The ambitious philanthropic effort is centered around three pillars—student support, student success, and student spaces. The pillars focus on ensuring Explorers receive funds to meet their financial needs, gain additional experiential learning opportunities, and benefit from the investment in campus facilities.
Philadelphia, PA (November 7, 2026) – La Salle University launched a comprehensive fundraising campaign, More Than Imagined: The Campaign for La Salle University, on Friday, Nov. 6, during its Homecoming Weekend festivities.
The celebration announced the public phase of the campaign, which has already raised more than $64 million toward its $125 million goal.
“Supporting La Salle University is an investment in our students and in the future of our storied institution,” University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said. “Through our More Than Imagined campaign, we have an opportunity to ensure that our students have the resources, opportunities, and support they need to thrive—both inside and outside the classroom. Our three pillars focus on providing Explorers with a well-rounded campus experience. It allows our community to invest in an area that is meaningful to them. Every gift, regardless of size, makes a difference. When we collectively support La Salle, we reaffirm our shared commitment to transform the lives of our students.”
The More Than Imagined campaign strengthens La Salle’s commitment to providing a rigorous liberal arts education rooted in the Lasallian charism and Catholic faith. It will provide Explorers with scholarship funding, enhanced experiential learning opportunities, and upgraded campus facilities.
“As a first-generation student and Christian Brothers’ Scholarship recipient, I see myself every day in our students,” said Pauline Scalvino, ‘87, chair of the La Salle University Board of Trustees. “Our University has left a lasting impact on my life, and the education and skills I gained at La Salle led to a meaningful and successful career as a lawyer and as a businessperson. I want to continue to pay that forward so future generations of Explorers can experience the same impact. I hope my fellow alumni and our greater community also see the great work that is happening at La Salle and feel motivated to support our institution. Together, we can continue to invest in transforming lives in more ways than any of us could have imagined.”
As La Salle University is experiencing positive momentum across a multitude of areas, it has also broken records in philanthropic fundraising.
These examples showcase the University community’s commitment to La Salle’s continued success and betterment of its present and future students.
For more information and to support More Than Imagined: The Campaign for La Salle University, visit the campaign website at morethanimagined.lasalle.edu.
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About La Salle University
La Salle University is a comprehensive Lasallian Catholic university located in Philadelphia. It is rooted in the tradition of the Brothers of the Christian Schools teaching order, founded by St. John Baptist de La Salle—the Patron Saint of Teachers. Chartered in 1863 by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, La Salle prepares students to become known for more through a practical liberal arts and experiential education. By offering a quality experience, rigorous academics, transferable skills, and exposure to domestic and international partnerships in a safe and caring environment, La Salle is propelling learners into leaders. Learn more at lasalle.edu.