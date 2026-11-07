La Salle University Launches $125 Million Comprehensive Capital Campaign: “More Than Imagined: The Campaign for La Salle University”

Philadelphia, PA (November 7, 2026) – La Salle University launched a comprehensive fundraising campaign, More Than Imagined: The Campaign for La Salle University, on Friday, Nov. 6, during its Homecoming Weekend festivities.

The celebration announced the public phase of the campaign, which has already raised more than $64 million toward its $125 million goal.

“Supporting La Salle University is an investment in our students and in the future of our storied institution,” University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said. “Through our More Than Imagined campaign, we have an opportunity to ensure that our students have the resources, opportunities, and support they need to thrive—both inside and outside the classroom. Our three pillars focus on providing Explorers with a well-rounded campus experience. It allows our community to invest in an area that is meaningful to them. Every gift, regardless of size, makes a difference. When we collectively support La Salle, we reaffirm our shared commitment to transform the lives of our students.”

The More Than Imagined campaign strengthens La Salle’s commitment to providing a rigorous liberal arts education rooted in the Lasallian charism and Catholic faith. It will provide Explorers with scholarship funding, enhanced experiential learning opportunities, and upgraded campus facilities.

“As a first-generation student and Christian Brothers’ Scholarship recipient, I see myself every day in our students,” said Pauline Scalvino, ‘87, chair of the La Salle University Board of Trustees. “Our University has left a lasting impact on my life, and the education and skills I gained at La Salle led to a meaningful and successful career as a lawyer and as a businessperson. I want to continue to pay that forward so future generations of Explorers can experience the same impact. I hope my fellow alumni and our greater community also see the great work that is happening at La Salle and feel motivated to support our institution. Together, we can continue to invest in transforming lives in more ways than any of us could have imagined.”

Campaign Pillars

Student Support: Gifts made to this pillar will support endowed and direct scholarships, student emergency persistence aid, and the Known for Supporting Students fund. This area focuses on students continuing to experience La Salle’s transformational education while mitigating financial challenges that may arise, including a financial aid gap, an unexpected bill, or an emergency with no safety net. By closing these gaps, La Salle can say “yes” to students more and become not just an option— but a destination.

Student Success: Gifts made to this pillar will support professional development and enrichment funding for faculty, a comprehensive Student Success Center, career readiness and preparation, and academic innovation. This pillar focuses on providing students with the necessary technical and soft skills to lead through ambiguity, collaborate across differences, and bring competence and conscience to every decision.

Student Spaces: Gifts made to this pillar will support facility upgrades, including a modern health and wellness center, a reimagined student union, enhanced varsity locker rooms, and modernized labs and learning spaces. This area of the campaign provides students with spaces that honor the commitment they’ve made to their education. Whether students are looking for a place on campus to study, to gather, or to celebrate, La Salle aims to provide facilities that meet high standards.

Continuing the Momentum

As La Salle University is experiencing positive momentum across a multitude of areas, it has also broken records in philanthropic fundraising.

The University raised a total of $19.7 million during the 2026 fiscal year. This broke institutional records as the most philanthropic giving in one fiscal year.

The most recent Day of Giving, held on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, raised $2,026,650, the most in the history of the fundraising initiative, through gifts from more than 1,250 generous donors. This total, which surpassed last year’s dollars raised, is the sixth consecutive year that La Salle has crossed the philanthropic threshold of $1 million during the annual fundraiser.

Pauline Scalvino, ’87, La Salle University Board of Trustees Chair, gave $1 million to assist high-achieving Explorers through the Scalvino Family Student Success Initiative.

The completion of the John E. Glaser arena, a $12 million project made possible by a multi-million-dollar gift buttressed by an additional $1 million each from Greg Webster, ’81, MBA ’86, and Terry Coyne, ’04, MBA ’05.

An anonymous alumnus gifted $500K for the newly reimagined Student Success Center and student scholarships. This gift will enhance the student learning experience by creating a centralized space in the University’s Connelly Library for academic achievement.

Jim Lynch, HON ’10, ‘71, and Kathleen (Kathy) Gordon Lynch, ‘77, have made a gift of $2 million to continue their support of the Lynch Gordon Family Scholars program and the creation of a new Health and Wellness Center.

An anonymous alumna gifted $750,000 to support undergraduate and graduate students in La Salle’s School of Business as they pursue their degrees through scholarships and financial aid and experiential learning and internship support.

An anonymous donor pledged $5 million toward an estate gift benefiting the University.

An anonymous alumni gifted $1 million toward the Known for Supporting Students Fund.

These examples showcase the University community’s commitment to La Salle’s continued success and betterment of its present and future students.

For more information and to support More Than Imagined: The Campaign for La Salle University, visit the campaign website at morethanimagined.lasalle.edu.

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About La Salle University

La Salle University is a comprehensive Lasallian Catholic university located in Philadelphia. It is rooted in the tradition of the Brothers of the Christian Schools teaching order, founded by St. John Baptist de La Salle—the Patron Saint of Teachers. Chartered in 1863 by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, La Salle prepares students to become known for more through a practical liberal arts and experiential education. By offering a quality experience, rigorous academics, transferable skills, and exposure to domestic and international partnerships in a safe and caring environment, La Salle is propelling learners into leaders. Learn more at lasalle.edu.