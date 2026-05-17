La Salle University adds third Philly Favorites Gold Medal to its collection

Winning the gold medal in the colleges and universities category of The Philadelphia Inquirer Philly Favorites competition is becoming a habit for La Salle University, which won the accolade for the third year running on May 17.

“I am exceptionally grateful for everyone in the Explorer community, and beyond, who joined together to help La Salle keep this well-deserved recognition for a third year running,” University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said. “The combination of rigorous academics and enriching student life means that everyone who calls 20th and Olney home contributes and understands what it means to be known for more, on campus and beyond.”

The recognition should come as no surprise as La Salle started 2026 with a new title: The Comeback College, coined by a Chronicle of Higher Education article that highlighted all that’s being done at the University to help drive and retain enrollment numbers which have been showing record growth for the past three years, including double digit increases in the new Campos School.

Alumni and benefactors are also contributing to the success of La Salle and its students through major gifts and partnerships.

On April 28, the University’s 13th Annual Day of Giving broke records, raising over $2 million from more than 1,250 generous donors. This is the sixth-consecutive year that La Salle has gone over the philanthropic threshold of $1 million raised in a single day of giving.

Univest Financial Corporation became the Official Banking Partner of the University and secured naming rights for the primary athletics facility on campus, which is now known as the Univest Financial Fieldhouse and is home to the John E. Glaser Arena and the Tom Gola Plaza.

The late former Board Chair Anthony J., ‘66, and his wife Ruth Nocella, and Pauline Scalvino, ‘87, chair of the La Salle University Board of Trustees, both contributed gifts over $1 million aimed at helping students access and thrive in their education, while transformative gifts from donors who wish to remain anonymous will support programs within the School of Nursing and Health Sciences and the creation of a Student Success Center in the Connelly Library.

As well as enhancing the student experience, La Salle and its faculty continue to expand academic offerings, announcing the new Biotech Innovation and Enterprise, and Cosmetic Chemistry bachelor’s degree programs, and adding the Computer Science Associates Degree Program to the Miguel Campos School.

All this is happening as La Salle continues to create new pathways for potential students to access a Lasallian education. In April, the University announced Nazareth Academy as its newest partner high school offering admissions opportunities and scholarships for graduates to become Explorers. In May, the University announced a partnership with Bucks County Community College that will enable easy transfer for students between the two institutions.

-Naomi Thomas