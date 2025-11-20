La Salle is still Metro Philly’s Best in 2025

La Salle University held on to its crown as Metro Philly’s Best 2025 winner in three categories: Best College/University, Best College Sports Program, and Best College President.

Holding on to these titles for the second-year running is another win for 20th and Olney, which is going from strength to strength. La Salle was also awarded its third straight Gold Medal in the Philadelphia Inquirer 2025 Philly Favorites in April.

“I am not surprised to see La Salle being acknowledged once again as a vital and valuable part of the Philadelphia higher education landscape,” University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said. “As an institution we strive to give our students the best education and experience that we can, so they’re prepared for their personal and professional futures. I’m proud to see that recognized. We aim to “be known for more” and we are delivering on that goal.”

La Salle has not only been credited as a top institution and destination for students by Metro Philly and the Philadelphia Inquirer:

Washington Monthly’s 2025 College Guide and Rankings listed La Salle in the top 20% of schools nationally and as one of the top 10 Catholic schools for tuition and tax dollars

U.S. News and World Report 2026 Best Colleges included La Salle for the fourth-year running, ranking it in the top 15 Pennsylvania schools overall and the top 10 Pennsylvania schools for social mobility.

Individual programs are also receiving accolades, with the online cybersecurity master’s program being ranked thirteenth nationally by Fortune.com.

The Carnegie Classification of Institutions and Higher Education also recognized La Salle in a new category, Opportunity Colleges and Universities – Higher Access, Higher Earnings, a categorization given to a select group of institutions that are excelling in boosting students’ access to an advanced degree, as well as their career earnings when they graduate.

Beyond the academic benefits for its students, La Salle was recognized as a top driver of economic and civic vitality in the state. Another piece of analysis conducted in September by Parker Strategy Group for the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Pennsylvania (AICUP) found that, among other things, the university generates an estimated $273.9 million in annual economic impact and sustains 2,227 jobs statewide.

All these accolades are coming as La Salle welcomed the largest class since before the pandemic for the 2025-26 academic year and broadened access to higher education with new degree opportunities and the Miguel Campos School, a home for all associate degree programs.

The university’s upward momentum is being recognized and supported by the alumni and donor community. Among other generous gifts, Anthony (Tony), ‘66, and Ruth Nocella are helping support Explorer’s as they work toward completion of their undergraduate degrees with a $1,250,000 gift, one of the largest one-time gifts that La Salle has received in recent years.