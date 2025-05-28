La Salle University expands opportunities for degree attainment

La Salle University continues to broaden access to higher education with new degree opportunities for students at every level. Each program is tailored to meet students where they are in their educational and professional journey. The University also launched the Miguel Campos School to house its associate degree programs and to further cement the University’s commitment to providing pathways to high-quality, transformational academic experiences.

“Establishing the Miguel Campos School, along with initiating new degree programs, is a testament to La Salle’s commitment to making higher education accessible to all,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Cameron Wesson, Ph.D., said. “By offering flexible and supportive opportunities, we are empowering students to choose the route that best meets their interests and allows them to achieve their academic and professional goals.”

New degrees include:

Associate of Science in business administration combines academic rigor with practical business applications. Students will develop critical skills in finance, marketing, management, and entrepreneurship while engaging in real-world case studies and hands-on projects. The program prepares students for immediate employment in business-related fields or for continued studies in La Salle’s bachelor’s programs in business administration, accounting, or economics.



Associate in education provides a strong foundation in educational theory, child development, and curriculum planning for those students interested in the teaching profession. Students will gain hands-on experience in lesson planning, classroom management, and observation techniques. This program prepares students for a seamless transition into La Salle’s teacher certification programs or for entry-level roles in educational settings such as teacher assistants or childcare specialists.



Associate in health science equips students with essential knowledge and skills for entry-level healthcare positions, such as medical assistants, health administrators, or lab technicians. The program introduces key concepts in public health, healthcare administration, and clinical procedures, providing a solid academic foundation for students who wish to continue their studies in health sciences, nursing, or allied health professions.



Bachelor of Arts in aviation is designed to prepare students for leadership roles in the dynamic aviation industry. Through a partnership with La Salle’s sister school in Chicago, Lewis University, students complete 40 aviation-specific credits remotely while attending in-person liberal arts and business courses at La Salle’s Philadelphia campus. The curriculum emphasizes both technical aviation knowledge and business acumen, equipping graduates for careers in areas such as airport management, aviation finance, and safety operations.



Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity readies students to defend against evolving cyber threats by providing a strong foundation in network security, cryptography, and ethical hacking. The interdisciplinary curriculum integrates computer science, information technology, and mathematics, enabling students to design security frameworks, identify vulnerabilities, and mitigate risks. Graduates are equipped with the technical skills and ethical decision-making abilities necessary for impactful careers in both public and private sectors.



Master of Science in artificial intelligence offers a comprehensive curriculum covering key areas such as machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, and data analytics. Designed to be completed in as few as 24 months, the program is available in both hybrid and fully online formats, providing flexibility for working professionals. Emphasizing ethical considerations and real-world applications, the program prepares graduates to develop AI-driven solutions that positively impact various industries and society at large.

All of the degrees offered reflect La Salle’s reputation for innovation and excellence in education as well as the University’s ongoing commitment to access and quality. Each program is workforce aligned and designed to help students build foundational skills through La Salle’s outcomes-based education which has been cited repeatedly by leading publications and organizations for its exceptional education, return on investment, and social mobility.

A Legacy of Empowering Students

To support its associate-level offerings, La Salle has created a new framework to house its four associate degree programs. The Associate of Science in business administration, Associate in education, and Associate in health science join the long-standing Associate in liberal studies (and Bilingual Undergraduate Studies for Collegiate Advancement or BUSCA track) under the Miguel Campos School moniker.

“Although some universities have only recently started to provide access to associate degrees, I’m proud that for more than 30 years, La Salle has been at the forefront of creating innovative opportunities such as our BUSCA program which puts students on the pathway to career success and four-year degree attainment,” President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said.

Named in honor of Brother Miguel Campos, FSC, a distinguished Lasallian scholar and educator, the Miguel Campos School is dedicated to enabling students who seek an alternative to a four-year degree or who don’t wish to start a four-year degree program immediately following high school. Brother Miguel was instrumental in co-founding La Salle’s BUSCA program over 30 years ago, providing bilingual students with unparalleled access to higher education. His dedication to academic excellence and student support continues to inspire the mission of this new school.

All four associate degrees allow students to seamlessly transition to a four-year degree program at La Salle. Through the Campos School, La Salle has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding educational opportunities for all learners, ensuring that students from all backgrounds have the resources and support they need to achieve their academic and professional dreams.

The Campos School joins La Salle’s School of Arts and Sciences, School of Business, and School of Nursing and Health Sciences in delivering educational opportunities to a variety of students in their educational pathways.