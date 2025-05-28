La Salle University expands opportunities for degree attainment

The Miguel Campos School and multiple, new degree programs are tailored to meet students on their educational journey.
La Salle University continues to broaden access to higher education with new degree opportunities for students at every level. Each program is tailored to meet students where they are in their educational and professional journey. The University also launched the Miguel Campos School to house its associate degree programs and to further cement the University’s commitment to providing pathways to high-quality, transformational academic experiences.
“Establishing the Miguel Campos School, along with initiating new degree programs, is a testament to La Salle’s commitment to making higher education accessible to all,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Cameron Wesson, Ph.D., said. “By offering flexible and supportive opportunities, we are empowering students to choose the route that best meets their interests and allows them to achieve their academic and professional goals.”
New degrees include:
All of the degrees offered reflect La Salle’s reputation for innovation and excellence in education as well as the University’s ongoing commitment to access and quality. Each program is workforce aligned and designed to help students build foundational skills through La Salle’s outcomes-based education which has been cited repeatedly by leading publications and organizations for its exceptional education, return on investment, and social mobility.
A Legacy of Empowering Students
To support its associate-level offerings, La Salle has created a new framework to house its four associate degree programs. The Associate of Science in business administration, Associate in education, and Associate in health science join the long-standing Associate in liberal studies (and Bilingual Undergraduate Studies for Collegiate Advancement or BUSCA track) under the Miguel Campos School moniker.
“Although some universities have only recently started to provide access to associate degrees, I’m proud that for more than 30 years, La Salle has been at the forefront of creating innovative opportunities such as our BUSCA program which puts students on the pathway to career success and four-year degree attainment,” President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said.
Named in honor of Brother Miguel Campos, FSC, a distinguished Lasallian scholar and educator, the Miguel Campos School is dedicated to enabling students who seek an alternative to a four-year degree or who don’t wish to start a four-year degree program immediately following high school. Brother Miguel was instrumental in co-founding La Salle’s BUSCA program over 30 years ago, providing bilingual students with unparalleled access to higher education. His dedication to academic excellence and student support continues to inspire the mission of this new school.
All four associate degrees allow students to seamlessly transition to a four-year degree program at La Salle. Through the Campos School, La Salle has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding educational opportunities for all learners, ensuring that students from all backgrounds have the resources and support they need to achieve their academic and professional dreams.
The Campos School joins La Salle’s School of Arts and Sciences, School of Business, and School of Nursing and Health Sciences in delivering educational opportunities to a variety of students in their educational pathways.
April 10, 2025
Ranked tied for 100, La Salle is one of just two Philadelphia-area institutions to be listed in the top 100 of the USNWR 2025 Best Business School rankings.
April 8, 2025
New programs are designed to equip students with the advanced knowledge and technical skills necessary to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.
Whether an individual is a rising high school student with an eye toward college, an adult learner ready to take a first step to a degree, or someone in the workforce looking to advance their career, La Salle University has a number of pathways to higher education attainment.
February 18, 2025
La Salle’s B.S. in aviation administration, in partnership with Lewis University, will prepare next generation of industry leaders.
Good things are happening at 20th and Olney as La Salle continues to be known for its transformative liberal arts education.
October 29, 2024
On this year’s NCLEX exam, first-time pass rates for La Salle undergraduate students exceeded the 90.7% average posted by their Pennsylvania peers as well as the 93% national average.
September 24, 2024
The University was recognized as a top performer and continues to rank highly in social mobility.
September 12, 2024
“These recognitions highlight our commitment to excellence in education, student support, and overall campus experience,” La Salle President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said.