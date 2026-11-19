La Salle University has once again been named the 2026 Metro Philly’s Best winner for College or University, making 20th and Olney a three-time champion.

“At such an exciting and pivotal time in La Salle’s story, I am incredibly grateful to see the University recognized, again, as one of the best options for higher education in the area,” University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said. “It is always so meaningful when the La Salle community comes together to celebrate what 20th and Olney means to them.”

The Philly’s Best win, awarded on Nov. 19, 2026, is the second time the University has experienced a “three-peat” this year. In May, La Salle was awarded its third gold medal in the colleges and universities category of The Philadelphia Inquirer Philly Favorites competition.

Beyond being voted as a winner by the local communities, La Salle was also recognized in several rankings released this year. The University was ranked as the top Catholic college within the City of Philadelphia by Niche and Washington Monthly, with both organizations also ranking La Salle as a top Catholic and general choice regionally and nationally as well.

TIME, in partnership with Statista, placed La Salle in the top tier of American higher education institutions in their inaugural rankings and the University appeared on U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges list for the fifth consecutive year—even rising in overall placement in 2027—affirming the value of an education from La Salle.

La Salle has also continued to open pathways to higher education through several partnerships announced this year. Among them, a new agreement with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s System of Secondary Schools makes La Salle the only college or university in the City of Philadelphia that guarantees admissions and minimum merit scholarships to students from all 15 of the Archdiocese’s secondary schools.

All the recognition the University is receiving is coming at an exciting time as More Than Imagined: The Campaign for La Salle University was announced on Friday, Nov. 6, during a special celebration during La Salle’s 2026 Homecoming Weekend.

With a goal of $125 million, More Than Imagined is an ambitious philanthropic effort centered around three pillars—Student Support, Student Success, and Student Spaces. The pillars focus on ensuring Explorers receive funds to meet their financial needs, gain additional experiential learning opportunities, and benefit from investment in campus facilities.

The University has already raised more than $64 million towards its final goal, including generous gifts going toward the creation of a new Health and Wellness Center, the newly reimagined Student Success Center, student scholarships, and experiential learning opportunities.

–Naomi Thomas